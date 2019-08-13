Watch the New Trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women

Little Women, the anticipated new film from actor/writer/director Greta Gerwig, has revealed its first trailer today. The movie is based on the classic book of the same name written by Louisa May Alcott and stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet.

Little Women is the story of the March sisters and their lives in New England in the late nineteenth century, following the civil war. The new trailer doesn’t reveal much, but it shows that the movie will certainly contain Gerwig’s sensibilities and humor. There is sure to be more information and previews giving a larger sense of the film to come ahead of its release. Little Women is expected to arrive in theaters on Christmas.

Little Women is Gerwig’s follow-up to her beloved 2017 debut film Ladybird. Gerwig reunites with Saoirse Ronan, who plays Jo, and Timothée Chalamet for the movie. Gerwig was brought onto the project to replace the film’s original director Sarah Polley. This is the eighth film adaptation of Alcott’s seminal text. Watch the new trailer for Little Women below.