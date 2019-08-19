Courtney Love took the stage at Lykke Li’s YOLA Día festival this past weekend in Los Angeles. The singer ran through a couple covers as well as a set of Hole originals. As Stereogum points out, it was Love’s first performance since 2017, when she performed the Leonard Cohen classic “Tower of Song” at a tribute concert following his death. Love’s set at the festival included the Hole songs “Miss World,” “Asking For It,” “Doll Parts,” and “Malibu.” Love, who chatted at length between songs, also revisited the band’s ’90s oeuvre by running down a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours classic “Gold Dust Woman,” which Hole recorded for the 1996 soundtrack to the sequel to The Crow.

Love closed with a cover of Echo and the Bunnymen’s 1984 single “The Killing Moon.” She began the performance with a short monologue culminating in a war cry of sorts—“let’s fucking disrupt things and make trouble”—which is a really funny way to start a cover of an Echo and the Bunnymen song. Watch clips from the performance below.