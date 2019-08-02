New Music \

Hear a Gorgeous New Orchestral Version of Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s “One With the Birds”

CREDIT: Jessica Fey/Courtesy of the Artist

Will Oldham will continue his long-running project of reinterpreting his own material with the release of When We Are Inhuman later this month. The album, billed as a collaborative release between Oldham’s alias Bonnie “Prince” Billy, composer and National guitarist Bryce Dessner, and the contemporary classical ensemble Eighth Blackbird, features new arrangements of several Oldham songs, a live recording of a piece by the late composer Julius Eastman, and a continuation of Dessner and Eighth Blackbird’s ongoing Murder Ballades collaborative series.

Today, they’ve released a beautiful new Eighth Blackbird arrangement of “One With the Birds,” the Oldham song, first released as a single in 1998, whose lyrics give When We Are Inhuman its title. The original version’s guitar-bass-drums arrangement is swapped out for piano and percussion. Pointillistic winds and strings enter occasionally, giving Olivier Messiaen-like interpretations of the songs of the various birds that Oldham mentions in the lyrics. Previously, the collaborators released a new version of “Beast for Thee,” from Oldham and Matt Sweeney’s album Superwolf. 

Hear “One With the Birds” below. When We Are Inhuman arrives August 30 via 37d03d.

Andy Cush
Tags: Bonnie Prince Billy, Bryce Dessner, Eighth Blackbird, Will Oldham