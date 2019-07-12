Yuna – “Castaway” (ft. Tyler, the Creator)

Yuna’s new album Rouge is out today, and the 11-track release includes numerous guest verses from Jay Park, G-Eazy, MIYAVI, and more. Among the guest appearances is one from Tyler, the Creator, who shows up on the album opener “Castaway.”

Rouge is Yuna’s seventh album and first since 2016’s Chapters. The album was later included on our 2016 R&B report, alongside standout releases from Phonte, Eric Roberson, Terrace Martin, Laura Mvula, and more.

Check out “Castaway” below.