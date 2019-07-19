Kacey Musgraves is surely becoming one of the most in-demand artists out right now. The country star, who is still on her “Oh, What a World” tour in support of her acclaimed record from last year Golden Hour, stopped by the Today Show this morning to play a few tracks off the album.

Musgraves performed “Slow Burn,” “Lonely Weekend,” “Oh, What A World,” and “Happy And Sad” for the audience as part of the Today show outdoor concert series. While it’s hard to imagine wanting to wake up at such ungodly hours for a concert, it would be pretty worth it if that meant getting to see Kacey Musgraves live.

Golden Hour is Musgraves fourth studio album and the follow-up to 2015’s Pageant Material. Watch her performances below.