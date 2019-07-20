Tom Morello Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell on Vocalist’s 55th Birthday: “Let’s Keep Rocking Out”

Today would have been the 55th birthday of Chris Cornell, who sadly passed away two years ago in May. Today, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello commemorated his former Audioslave bandmate’s birthday on Twitter, where he told a touching story about his kids and their relationship with their band’s music.

“My kids recently discovered Audioslave,” he wrote. “And while rocking out hard to Cochise, my oldest stopped and said, ‘Dad, it’s really sad that Chris Cornell is dead.’ I replied, ‘That is very true, but let’s keep rocking out.’ And we did. Happy Birthday, Chris.”

Cornell and Morello remained close friends after Morello’s departure from Audioslave, and since his death, the Prophets of Rage guitarist has paid tribute to Cornell on numerous occasions. In 2017, he posted a heartfelt elegy for Cornell, and later spoke with Rolling Stone about his final moments with his former bandmate.

“We hung out after the show—just laughed, took pictures,” he told Rolling Stone. “The last thing he said to me was, ‘I had such a great time. I would love to do this again. You just let me know.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s figure it out!'”

Earlier this year, Morello joined System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian for a heavy tribute to Cornell on the second anniversary of his death. See his birthday tribute below.