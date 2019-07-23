Jack Antonoff Produced Taylor Swift’s Next Single “The Archer”

Jack Antonoff has, once again, collaborated with Taylor Swift. This time around Antonoff produced the single “The Archer,” off Swift’s forthcoming album Lover. Swift was waiting to announce this during an Instagram Live broadcast at 5 p.m. EST today, but Apple Music stole her thunder by making the song title and producer info available on Lover’s preview page.

Antonoff and Swift have enjoyed a fruitful creative partnership over the years with Antonoff co-writing and co-producing “Look What You Made Me Do” off Reputation, and “Out of the Woods,” ‘I Wish You Would,’ and “You Are In Love” from 1989, among other collaborations.

Track 5 off #Lover is called “The Archer!” We are getting this very soon, YES @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/4I9ZslR3Ab — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) July 23, 2019

As Stereogum pointed out, “The Archer” is number five on Lover’s track listing, which Swift fans believe is traditionally earmarked for the songs that are deeply personal.

Swift teased the song announcement yesterday with an animated .GIF of an arrow hitting a bullseye. Perhaps it’s a cupid arrow or maybe it’s a sly reference to the fact that Swift is a Sagittarius? Perhaps all of the above?

I’m going live on Instagram tomorrow, July 23 at 5pm ET! I have some stuff I’m reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here. ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/uxNYCgZ0Tz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 22, 2019

This morning, Antonoff tweeted a decidedly more understated preview.

Lover drops on August 23.