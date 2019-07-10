News \
Spoon Bassist Rob Pope Has Left the Band
Spoon bassist Rob Pope has exited the band. Pope, who is also a founding and current member of The Get Up Kids, announced in a statement posted to Instagram that he will be moving on from the group to “in order to spend more time with family and personal projects.” Pope joined Spoon in 2006, and has recorded on all of their albums since 2007’s Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga. In his statement, Pope said he had “nothing but love” for Britt Daniel and the rest of the group.
“I’ll continue to work on new music, including touring and recording with The Get Up Kids, but I’ll always be particularly proud of the amazing things Spoon accomplished over nearly 13 years of my involvement (and sometimes in spite of it),” he wrote.
Spoon is beginning a North American tour with Beck and Cage the Elephant this coming weekend. Last month, the band announced an upcoming greatest hits album, Everything Hits at Once (due out July 26), and premiered a new song called “No Bullets Spent” that will be included on the compilation. Read Rob Pope’s full statement below.
A message from Rob Pope: . As Spoon’s bass player since 2006, I’ve never taken for granted the thrills and challenges that have come with being in this band. Now, after some serious thought, the timing feels right for me to leave Spoon in order to spend more time with family and personal projects. . I have nothing but love for Britt Daniel, Jim Eno, Eric Harvey, Alex Fischel, and Gerardo Larios — the gentlemen dudes I was lucky to share the stage, bus, and studio with. . I’d also like to shout out the countless people who worked to make my life easier as our road crew and management, many of whom became my lifelong friends. The show can’t happen without them. . I’ll continue to work on new music, including touring and recording with The Get Up Kids, but I’ll always be particularly proud of the amazing things Spoon accomplished over nearly 13 years of my involvement (and sometimes in spite of it). . Before I sign off, I have to thank all of you — the fans. It’s been an absolute honor to share this experience with you. If you are lucky enough to see Spoon on the road this summer, buy ‘em a few ice cream sandwiches for me. . For evah yours, Rob Pope (AKA Robert Pop, AKA Sherpa, AKA The Queen of Sheba, AKA The Last Living Member of the Supremes, AKA The Horizontal Striped Hustler)