Spoon Bassist Rob Pope Has Left the Band

Spoon bassist Rob Pope has exited the band. Pope, who is also a founding and current member of The Get Up Kids, announced in a statement posted to Instagram that he will be moving on from the group to “in order to spend more time with family and personal projects.” Pope joined Spoon in 2006, and has recorded on all of their albums since 2007’s Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga. In his statement, Pope said he had “nothing but love” for Britt Daniel and the rest of the group.

“I’ll continue to work on new music, including touring and recording with ‪The Get Up Kids‬, but I’ll always be particularly proud of the amazing things Spoon accomplished over nearly 13 years of my involvement (and sometimes in spite of it),” he wrote.

Spoon is beginning a North American tour with Beck and Cage the Elephant this coming weekend. Last month, the band announced an upcoming greatest hits album, Everything Hits at Once (due out July 26), and premiered a new song called “No Bullets Spent” that will be included on the compilation. Read Rob Pope’s full statement below.