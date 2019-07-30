Florida Woman Talks Suicidal Man Down From Ledge With Linkin Park Lyrics

With a comforting line from Linkin Park’s “One More Light,” Cristina Settanni may have helped save a life.

Settanni was commuting along the State Road 408 expressway in Orlando when she noticed a man sitting on the edge of an overpass. “I did pass him at first, I saw him,” said Settanni in a video segment produced by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “I didn’t really think about stopping, but I thought as I saw him in my rearview, I probably should stop, especially since no one else did.”

“I’ve been where he was,” continued Settanni. “I know what it’s like to stand on the ledge and think that that’s your only option.” Sitting with the man on the ledge, she offered up a Linkin Park lyric: “Who cares if one more light goes out / Well I do.”

At first, a local deputy thought they were making some kind of suicide pact. “But when I walked up and she had that really calm demeanor, it looked more like she was trying to help him,” said the deputy in the Sheriff’s Office’s video. The man was eventually taken to a mental healthcare facility.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017 .

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Counselors are available to provide confidential support 24/7.