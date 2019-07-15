Lil Peep’s Mother Says New Posthumous Peep Album Is On the Way

Liza Womack, Lil Peep’s mother, seems to be shepherding a new album from the late rapper into the world. A signed note posted to Peep’s Instagram this weekend asks: “Who wants a new album with amazing unreleased Lil Peep music put together by Gus’s mom and the songs’s original collaborators? You have been asking for this, and I can’t wait to get it to you!” No release date or other information about the album has been specified.

The fact that the project will allegedly be curated with help from “the song’s original collaborators” may be an important detail for fans who were critical of the posthumous Peep single “Falling Down,” which featured a verse from controversial rapper XXXTentacion. The verse was appended to the song following Peep’s death (and before XXX’s). Peep had originally collaborated with Makonnen on the track, and some affiliates of Lil Peep claimed that the rapper would have never consented to XXX being on the song. (Blink-182’s Travis Barker released a remix of the song last week.)

Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2, the first Lil Peep album released since his death, came out in November of 2018. Subsequently, iLoveMakonnen released the single “I’ve Been Waiting,” a collaboration with Peep and Fall Out Boy. Lil Peep passed away in November of 2017. Read Liza Womack’s note below.