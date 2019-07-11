Lil Peep’s song “Falling Down” has been remixed by blink-182’s Travis Barker. In a teaser for the song, the drummer discussed his love for the original version of the song, which was released posthumously as a bonus track on Lil Peep’s second album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2. Barker also explained that blink-182’s somber Enema of the State single “Adam’s Song” was an inspiration for his punk-inflected remix of Peep’s song.

The late XXXTentacion is also featured on the original version of the song and Barker’s remix, using a verse that was controversially added after Peep’s death. (An earlier version of the song called “Sunlight on Your Skin,” featuring its original cowriter iLoveMakonnen instead of XXX, was subsequently released.)

Barker has been collaborating with a lot of rappers recently. He just released a collaborative EP with Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo called Meet the Drummers. Along with his Blink bandmate Mark Hoppus, Barker also said he contributed to a track with the Neptunes that features Lil Uzi Vert; as of yet, the song is unreleased.

Read our essay “What Would Lil Peep Think of His New Song With XXXTentacion?” here, and watch the official video for the Travis Barker remix below.