Jay Som (born Melina Duterte) has released “Tenderness,” the second single from her forthcoming sophomore album, Anak Ko. The single, which Duterte describes as “a feel-good, funky, kind of sexy song,” comes complete with a video produced and directed by Chicago indie film collective Weird Life.

According to Duterte, “Tenderness” is partially inspired by “the curse of social media.”

“That’s definitely about scrolling on your phone and seeing a person and it just haunts you, you can’t escape it,” Duterte said in the press release. “I have a weird relationship to social media and how people perceive me—as this person that has a platform, as a solo artist, and this marginalized person. That was really getting to me. I wanted to express those emotions, but I felt stifled. I feel like a lot of the themes of the songs stemmed from bottled-up emotions, frustration with yourself, and acceptance.”

Last month, Duterte released “Superbike,” the dreamy lead single from the new album.

Anak Ko follows Duterte’s acclaimed 2017 debut album, Everybody Works. It drops on Friday, August 23, and can be pre-ordered here. Check out the video for “Tenderness” below.