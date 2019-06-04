Jay Som Announces New Album Anak Ko, Shares “Superbike”

Jay Som has announced plans to release her sophomore album to be released in late summer. Anak Ko (pronounced Ah-nuh Koh) is the follow-up to Jay Som’s well-received debut, 2017’s Everybody Works and is scheduled to arrive on August 23 via Polyvinyl.

Along with the album announcement, Jay Som has released the project’s first single “Superbike,” a gorgeous and dreamy record that is plenty enchanting. “I came up with the vocal melody while chopping onions during a rare snowstorm in Joshua Tree, definitely one of my favorite memories from making the album,” Jay Som said in a press release. “Superbike” comes with a new music video showing archival footage of the making of Anak Ko. Jay Som has also announced a number of dates for a major North American and international tour. Check out the album and tour details, and listen to “Superbike,” below.

Anak Ko Tracklisting:

1. If You Want It

2. Superbike

3. Peace Out

4. Devotion

5. Nighttime Drive

6. Tenderness

7. Anak Ko

8. Crown

9. Get Well

Jay Som Tour Dates:

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #$

09/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #$

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #$

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #$

09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial #$

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #$

09/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #$

09/20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #$

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #$

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #$

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #$

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #$

09/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) #$

10/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada %#

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %#

10/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon %#

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %#

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement %#

10/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club %#

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %#

10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %#

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %#

10/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %#

10/27 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot %#

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %#

10/30 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel %#

10/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings %#

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) %#

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %#

11/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Sky Bar)

11/09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

11/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain

11/15 – Paris, France @ Supersonic

11/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

11/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/19 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/20 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/22 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club

# w/ Boy Scouts

$ w/ Affectionately

% w/ Gia Margaret