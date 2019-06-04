New Music \
Jay Som Announces New Album Anak Ko, Shares “Superbike”
Jay Som has announced plans to release her sophomore album to be released in late summer. Anak Ko (pronounced Ah-nuh Koh) is the follow-up to Jay Som’s well-received debut, 2017’s Everybody Works and is scheduled to arrive on August 23 via Polyvinyl.
Along with the album announcement, Jay Som has released the project’s first single “Superbike,” a gorgeous and dreamy record that is plenty enchanting. “I came up with the vocal melody while chopping onions during a rare snowstorm in Joshua Tree, definitely one of my favorite memories from making the album,” Jay Som said in a press release. “Superbike” comes with a new music video showing archival footage of the making of Anak Ko. Jay Som has also announced a number of dates for a major North American and international tour. Check out the album and tour details, and listen to “Superbike,” below.
Anak Ko Tracklisting:
1. If You Want It
2. Superbike
3. Peace Out
4. Devotion
5. Nighttime Drive
6. Tenderness
7. Anak Ko
8. Crown
9. Get Well
Jay Som Tour Dates:
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #$
09/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #$
09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #$
09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #$
09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial #$
09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #$
09/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #$
09/20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #$
09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #$
09/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #$
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #$
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #$
09/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) #$
10/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada %#
10/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %#
10/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon %#
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %#
10/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement %#
10/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club %#
10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %#
10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %#
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %#
10/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %#
10/27 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot %#
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %#
10/30 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel %#
10/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings %#
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) %#
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %#
11/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Sky Bar)
11/09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn
11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar
11/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain
11/15 – Paris, France @ Supersonic
11/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
11/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
11/19 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
11/20 – London, UK @ The Garage
11/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/22 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
11/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club
11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
11/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club
# w/ Boy Scouts
$ w/ Affectionately
% w/ Gia Margaret