Watch Eddie Vedder Cover Chris Cornell’s “Seasons”

Eddie Vedder is currently in the midst of an international solo tour, with dates spanning the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, and more. On June 30, Vedder brought a massive set to Düsseldorf’s Mitsubishi Electric Halle, and closed out the show with a cover of “Seasons” by Chris Cornell. Released in 1992, the track was Cornell’s contribution to the soundtrack for Cameron Crowe’s film Singles.

It’s just the latest tribute from the Pearl Jam frontman to his late friend and former collaborator. Toward the end of last year, Vedder played the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 festival in Johannesburg, and honored Cornell with a special performance of Pearl Jam’s “Long Road.” Back in 2017, in the immediate wake of Cornell’s death, Vedder made an emotional speech at a solo show in London. Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard published a letter to Cornell on what would have been his 53rd birthday, writing that “all of us are heartsick and we will never get over losing you.”

Watch footage from Vedder’s performance of Chris Cornell’s “Seasons” below, via YouTube.