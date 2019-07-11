Billboard Partners With Bandsintown to Power Global Tour Date Catalog

Billboard has announced a multifacted partnership with concert discovery site Bandsintown to power a global tour date catalog, strengthening fan engagement on both platforms while helping artists sell more tickets.

Drawing from Bandsintown’s trove of live music data, which covers more than 500,000 touring artists, the tour catalog will be featured across Billboard and its portfolio of music sites. Dates will be embedded into articles and Billboard pages with direct links to purchase tickets, while the Bandsintown Amplified music player will also be featured on pages to help fans discover music.

“As the definitive destination for music fans and the industry worldwide, we are thrilled to partner with Bandsintown to bring their innovative technology to our platform as we continue to offer our audiences the best and most comprehensive information about artists they love and support artists live music performances across the globe,” shared The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group president Deanna Brown.

Meanwhile, on the Bandsintown platform — which reaches 130 million monthly active fans across the globe — artist profiles will include links to Billboard pages and a complete archive of Billboard articles related to that artist.

The announcement comes at a time when live music revenue constitutes 60 to 80 percent of most musicians’ incomes.

“We’re delighted to join forces with such a quintessential music brand for an initiative that supports our mutual goal of helping artists grow their careers,” added Bandsintown managing partner Fabrice Sergent. “Bandsintown and Billboard are valuable resources for music fans, and we’re thrilled to come together to enhance the fan experience by supporting music discovery and encouraging fans to get out and enjoy more live music.”

View a sample of how Billie Eilish’s tour dates will appear on Billboard with the new partnership, below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.