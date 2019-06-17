Video: YBN Cordae – “Bad Idea” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

YBN Cordae has put out a couple songs over the last few months — “Locationships” in January and “Have Mercy in March — and today the Maryland-bred rapper has shared another new single, “Bad Idea,” which features Chance The Rapper with soulful chorus and a verse of his own.

In an interview with Beats 1, Cordae announced that his debut album, The Lost Boy, will be out at the end of July. It’ll include features from Anderson .Paak, Pusha T, and Meek Mill.

The song also has a music video to go along with it. Watch that and listen to “Bad Idea” below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.