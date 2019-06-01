Meek Mill Receives Apology From Las Vegas Hotel and Casino

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has issued an apology to Meek Mill. The rapper was denied entry to the hotel and casino last week, with security threatening to arrest him for allegedly trespassing on their property.

“We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong,” the Las Vegas resort shared in a statement. “Meek Mill has not had any prior incidents on our property. The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment. We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort.”

Meek Mill documented the incident in a video posted on his Instagram, where he can be seen arguing with venue security after they denied him from entering the venue. The rapper initially believed the incident to be discriminatory, saying in the video that the resort had gone to “extreme racist levels” to keep him from attending a Mustard concert at the Cosmopolitan. The resort later denied that race was a factor for turning him away.

Meek Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina later threatened to take take legal action against the Cosmopolitan, demanding that the hotel “promptly issue an apology to [Meek Mill] and grant him immediate access.” Following the Cosmopolitan’s apology, Tacopina told CNN that he and his client “appreciate the Cosmopolitan’s apology and will no longer pursue legal recourse at this time.”