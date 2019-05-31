Drake Couldn’t Help Himself During Game 1 of the NBA Finals

You wanted him gone. Drake and his antics during the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, when he mercilessly mocked Milwaukee’s star player and gave a coach a rubdown, had been declared a bridge too far where fan interaction is concerned. ESPN reported that the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, had even given Drake a talking to about his rowdy manner. “The league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, and I think we ended up in a good place,” Silver said. But you cannot stop Drake, you can only hope to contain him.

Drake was relatively tame by his standards during the first game of the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. But there was no way that in Toronto’s first Finals game—particularly one where the Raptors won—there wasn’t gonna be some good trolling from the rap superstar.

Viewers got their first sight of Drake late in the second quarter, when Golden State Warrior Andre Iguodala careened towards Drake’s end of the sideline, coming within inches of the artist.

Iggy almost took out Drake 😳 pic.twitter.com/64CYWrmRyY — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2019

You could see Drake dressed in a throwback number 30 Raptors jersey, which belonged to none other than Dell Curry, the father of Steph Curry (star of the Warriors for non-fans), a much quieter way to troll the superstar and draw attention to himself during the game. Later in the game, Drake jawed a bit at Steph Curry and gave him a pat on the head, like he was removing something from it. Then, in a post-game Instagram post, Drake shared video of the encounter and had a little fun at Steph’s expense, writing in the caption: “Steph Curry hair lint for sale on eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23.”

It’s worth noting Drake wore a black armband last night in an effort to cover up the very real tattoos he has of both Steph Curry’s and his fellow superstar teammate Kevin Durant’s jersey numbers. The tattoos perhaps symbolize their strong relationship as besties, but it’s still pretty weird. At any rate, you can rest assured that Drake’s trolling comes from a place of love.

To end the game, Drake also got into words with Warriors star Draymond Green, though Green assured reporters later that it was nothing serious. “It wasn’t really a scuffle because I didn’t hit him and he didn’t hit me, or I didn’t push him or he didn’t push me,” he said. “We talked; we barked a little bit. But I wouldn’t necessarily consider it a scuffle.” Also history has shown that Draymond Green will not hesitate to get dirty if he feels disrespected.