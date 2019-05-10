David Berman is back, a deca after the disbanding of his band Silver Jews. (Bob Nastanovich did not lie!) The singer and songwriter has just released a surprise 12″ under the moniker Purple Mountains (also the name of Berman’s highly entertaining blog). The twist: the single is only available as a physical release. It’s not even being made available online, for the time being; fans will have to purchase it in a record store.

The release includes a new song called “All My Happiness Is Gone,” which is an encouraging name for a new David Berman song. The B-side features two remixes of the song, one by Mark Nevers featuring Dave Cloud and another by Noah Count. “All My Happiness Is Gone” features a band consisting of members of Woods—Jeremy Earl, Jarvis Taveniere, Aaron Neveu, Kyle Forester—and singer-songwriter Anna St. Louis.

A statement accompanying the release of the 12″ also explains that the 12″ is a precursor to the release of a full album from the band, which is due in “a couple months”:

Introducing Purple Mountains! David Berman’s first post-Silver Jews music is ready to go (and it only took him ten years!). “All My Happiness Is Gone” is the debut 12″ single from Purple Mountains, featuring David at the height of his powers. Let’s stop the world together, shall we? Then check out the remixes. The full album is still a couple months away; until then.

Find the “All My Happiness Is Gone” 12″ today in a record store near you.