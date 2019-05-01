Chvrches Says They’ve Been Getting Death & Rape Threats After Chris Brown Comments

Chvrches recently found themselves in a bit of an unlikely feud with Chris Brown and Tyga after publicly expressing disapproval in Marshmello for collaborating with the two knowing their history of sexual and domestic assault allegations.

At a recent performance at the Fortress Festival in Texas, the band noted that since their opinion on Breezy hit the Internet, they’ve been receiving death and rape threats. “You did prove my point though,” singer Lauren Mayberry noted.

“We weren’t picking on Chris Brown for the sake of picking on Chris Brown,” she explained in a video published by TMZ. “We would be really hypocritical if we worked with somebody and didn’t say anything about what they did immediately after that fact or we give money from our headlining shows to girls rock camps, and when I’m a patron of Rape Crisis Scotland. You can’t do that, it’s morally incorrect.”

“I don’t know, I think that domestic abuse is wrong,” she continued, “But apparently that does not go over well with the Breezy fans.”

Following Chvrches’ initial post, Brown took to the Instagram comment section to fire back. “BUNCH OF LOSERS. these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients,” he wrote. “Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 (REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS”.

Tyga also commented in the original post: “Where all God’s children. Everyone makes mistakes no ones perfect. Let’s Keep the energy positive.”

