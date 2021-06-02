CHVRCHES Team With The Cure’s Robert Smith on ‘How Not to Drown’

Scottish indie pop outfit CHVRCHES and The Cure’s Robert Smith have teamed up for “How Not to Drown,” which also happens to be the first song off the band’s upcoming fourth studio album, Screen Violence. The album will be released on Aug. 27 on Glassnote Records.

The tune is the second to be released from the collection, joining “He Said She Said.”

Check it out below.

Screen Violence was recorded remotely during the lockdown and was self-produced and mixed by CHVRCHES, something they were able to pull off during video calls and audio sharing programs. It would be interesting to hear how those went, but judging from what the group has said, it seems all went a-OK.

“I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost,” singer Lauren Mayberry said of the album. “That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.”

“To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal. When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline,” multi-instrumentalist Martin Doherty added in a statement of his own.

CHVRCHES’ most recent album was 2018’s Love is Dead.

If that’s not enough, the band also announced a slate of North American tour dates, which you can see below:

11/09/21 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/10 – 11/12/21 Austin, TX – ACL Live

11/14/21 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

11/15/21 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

11/19/21 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20/21 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/23/21 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/26/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/27/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/30/21 Washington, DC – Anthem

12/01/21 Boston, MA – House of Blues

12/02/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation

12/06/21 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

12/08/21 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

12/09/21 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

12/13/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

12/14/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

12/16/21 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium