CHVRCHES Team With The Cure’s Robert Smith on ‘How Not to Drown’

Song is off the Scottish band's upcoming fourth album, 'Screen Violence'

Daniel Kohn | June 2, 2021 - 12:38 pm
CHVRCHES Robert Smith
CREDIT: Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson, Tim Roney/Getty Images

