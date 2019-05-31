Charles Bradley – “Lucifer”

A posthumous song by revered soul singer Charles Bradley has been released today. “Lucifer” was recorded while the Daptone Records legend, who passed away from cancer in 2017, was undergoing chemotherapy in the fall of 2016. The funky track, complete with athletic breakbeat-style groove, addresses President Obama at the end of his time in office. “Obama, you’ve done what you had to do,” Bradley sings in the middle of the song. “Change the world.”

The recording was made in the same session that produced the previously released posthumous song “Lonely As You Are,” a rough-hewn piano ballad with a gospel backbeat. Both songs feature support from Seth Avett and Mike Marsh from The Avett Brothers, among others. Bradley’s final album, Black Velvet, was released in November of last year. Bradley is also slated to appear on the A-side of the 100th 45 release by Daptone, which is being released on June 29 and also features the late Sharon Jones. Listen to “Lucifer” below.