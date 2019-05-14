Black Midi Announce Debut Album Schlagenheim

The much-hyped London quartet Black Midi have announced their debut album, Schlagenheim. “Schlagen,” auf Deutsch, translates to something like “to hit” or “to beat,” while “heim” means “home.” If the title is any indication, Black Midi’s debut should be full of the kinds of intricate, high-energy riffs and drum fills that characterized past singles like “Crow’s Perch” and “Talking Heads.” According to a press release, the band recorded eight of the new album’s nine tracks in just five days.

Black Midi have also announced a set of North American shows coming up this November, on top of an already busy international touring schedule. Schlagenheim is out on June 21 via Rough Trade; find Black Midi’s full list of tour dates below.

Black Midi 2019 Tour:

05/25 Totnes, England – Sea Change

05/30 Nimes, France – This Is Not A Love Song Festival

05/31 Düdingen, Switzerland – Bad Bonn Kilbi

06/01 Neustrelitz, Germany – Immergut Festival

06/05-06 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden Festival

06/08-09 Paris, France – Villette Sonique

06/10 Moers, Germany – Moers Festival

06/15 Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest

06/18 London, England – EartH (Concert Hall)

06/20 Bristol, England – Fiddlers

06/21 Liverpool, England – Phase One

06/22 Glasgow, England – Mono

06/23 Nottingham, England – Contemporary Space

07/05 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

07/05-07 Moscow, Russia – Bolь Festival

07/12 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07/14 Nijmegen, Netherlands – Valkhof Festival

07/18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

07/21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

07/23 Madison, WI – The Terrace at University of Wisconsin

07/26 Hyéres, France – Midi Festival

08/02-04 Katowice, Poland – Off Festival

08/4 Waterford, Ireland – All Together Now

08/08-10 Rees Haldern, Germany – Haldern Pop

08/10 Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival

08/16 Viana do Castelo, Portugal – Paredes de Coura

08/16-18 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

08/24 Gueret, France – Check In Festival

08/29-09/01 Dorset, England – End of the Road Festival

09/05 Tokyo, Japan – Unit

09/06 Osaka, Japan – Conpasss

09/07 Kyoto, Japan – Metro

09/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

09/19 Paris, France – La Boule Noire

09/21 Bordeaux, France – Barbey Indie Club

09/25 Lisbon, Portugal – ZBD

10/02 Zagreb, Croatia – Mocvara

10/03 Bratislava, Slovakia – Fuga

10/04 Budapest, Hungary – Durer’s (small room)

10/05 Prague, Czech Republic – Underdogs’

10/07 Berlin, Germany – Lido

10/08 Hamburg, Germany – Kampnagel

10/09 Cologne, Germany – Bumann & Sohn

10/10 Brussels, Belgium – Beursschouwburg

11/07 Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx

11/08 Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground

11/09 Montreal, Quebec – Les Foufounes Électriques

11/12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

11/13 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

11/15 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

11/16 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

11/17 Nashville, TN – High Watt

11/19 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

11/20 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

11/21 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

11/23 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

11/24 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile