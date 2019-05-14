News \
Black Midi Announce Debut Album Schlagenheim
The much-hyped London quartet Black Midi have announced their debut album, Schlagenheim. “Schlagen,” auf Deutsch, translates to something like “to hit” or “to beat,” while “heim” means “home.” If the title is any indication, Black Midi’s debut should be full of the kinds of intricate, high-energy riffs and drum fills that characterized past singles like “Crow’s Perch” and “Talking Heads.” According to a press release, the band recorded eight of the new album’s nine tracks in just five days.
Black Midi have also announced a set of North American shows coming up this November, on top of an already busy international touring schedule. Schlagenheim is out on June 21 via Rough Trade; find Black Midi’s full list of tour dates below.
Black Midi 2019 Tour:
05/25 Totnes, England – Sea Change
05/30 Nimes, France – This Is Not A Love Song Festival
05/31 Düdingen, Switzerland – Bad Bonn Kilbi
06/01 Neustrelitz, Germany – Immergut Festival
06/05-06 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden Festival
06/08-09 Paris, France – Villette Sonique
06/10 Moers, Germany – Moers Festival
06/15 Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest
06/18 London, England – EartH (Concert Hall)
06/20 Bristol, England – Fiddlers
06/21 Liverpool, England – Phase One
06/22 Glasgow, England – Mono
06/23 Nottingham, England – Contemporary Space
07/05 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
07/05-07 Moscow, Russia – Bolь Festival
07/12 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
07/14 Nijmegen, Netherlands – Valkhof Festival
07/18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
07/21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
07/22 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
07/23 Madison, WI – The Terrace at University of Wisconsin
07/26 Hyéres, France – Midi Festival
08/02-04 Katowice, Poland – Off Festival
08/4 Waterford, Ireland – All Together Now
08/08-10 Rees Haldern, Germany – Haldern Pop
08/10 Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival
08/16 Viana do Castelo, Portugal – Paredes de Coura
08/16-18 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival
08/24 Gueret, France – Check In Festival
08/29-09/01 Dorset, England – End of the Road Festival
09/05 Tokyo, Japan – Unit
09/06 Osaka, Japan – Conpasss
09/07 Kyoto, Japan – Metro
09/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
09/19 Paris, France – La Boule Noire
09/21 Bordeaux, France – Barbey Indie Club
09/25 Lisbon, Portugal – ZBD
10/02 Zagreb, Croatia – Mocvara
10/03 Bratislava, Slovakia – Fuga
10/04 Budapest, Hungary – Durer’s (small room)
10/05 Prague, Czech Republic – Underdogs’
10/07 Berlin, Germany – Lido
10/08 Hamburg, Germany – Kampnagel
10/09 Cologne, Germany – Bumann & Sohn
10/10 Brussels, Belgium – Beursschouwburg
11/07 Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx
11/08 Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground
11/09 Montreal, Quebec – Les Foufounes Électriques
11/12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
11/13 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
11/15 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
11/16 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
11/17 Nashville, TN – High Watt
11/19 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
11/20 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
11/21 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop
11/23 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
11/24 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile