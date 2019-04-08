Solange Drops Out of Coachella

Solange was set to perform at Coachella this year. But today, the Coachella Twitter account announced that she will no longer be part of the festival. “Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival,” the tweet reads. “She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.”

Solange released her latest album, When I Get Home, last month.

The remaining lineup includes Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Janelle Monaé, the 1975, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Kacey Musgraves, Rosalía, Anderson .Paak, YG, Diplo, Mac DeMarco, Christine And The Queens, Playboi Carti, Blood Orange, Pusha-T, Charlotte Gainsbourg, SOPHIE, Tierra Whack, Soccer Mommy, Rico Nasty, Let’s Eat Grandma, and Turnstile. The festival kicks off this Friday, 4/12.

