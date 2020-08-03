Big Joanie offer a fuzzy post-punk facelift to Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” for a new single, out Aug. 14 via Third Man Records.

The British trio added distorted guitars and booming drums to their cover. Solange issued the original track as the lead single from her third LP, 2016’s A Seat at the Table.

The vinyl edition, available to pre-order now, is backed with the original “It’s You,” which Third Man described in a statement as “a shadowy post-punk burner… crisp, surprising, no BS.”

The label also enthused about their first project with the band, noting, “Black feminism is at the heart of Big Joanie’s music and actions, and with this new seven-inch single, Third Man Records is proud to support Big Joanie in spreading their message even further.”

Big Joanie also announced a socially distanced release show for Aug. 15 at Ecstatic Peace Library Record Store at Bolt in their hometown of London. The event, which requires fans to wear masks, is free to attend with a Dice ticket. Proceeds from donations will benefit Girls Rock London and Decolonise Fest.

The band is currently working on their next album, which they’ll issue via Kill Rock Stars. That LP will follow 2018’s Sistahs.