sheryl-crow-covers-linda-ronstadt-classics-at-tribeca-documentary-premiere-watch

The new documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice premiered Friday night at the Tribeca Film Festival. A longtime Ronstadt fan, Sheryl Crow made her way to the stage to perform as part of the premiere. “Only an idiot would come on stage to perform Linda Ronstadt songs,” Crow said to the audience.

The vocalist then played her own version of “You’re No Good,” the 1963 R&B single Ronstadt recorded for her 1974 album Heart Like a Wheel, as Rolling Stone points out. The song was originally written by Clint Ballard, Jr. and performed by Dee Dee Warwick. Crow also performed “When Will I Be Loved,” the 1975 Ronstadt hit originally written by Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice tells the story of the vocalist’s first record deal, which she signed in 1964 after performing at the Los Angeles venue The Troubadour. The documentary includes appearances from Don Henley, Jackson Browne, and Dolly Parton, who says that “[Ronstadt] could sing literally anything.”

Watch Sheryl Crow’s performance at the premiere below.