English shoegaze pioneers Ride have announced a new album and released the project’s first singe, “Future Love.” This Is Not A Safe Place is the band’s first full-length album since their 2017 comeback record Weather Diaries. The band also released an EP called Tomorrow’s Shore in 2018. This Is Not A Safe Place was produced by Erol Alkan, who also worked on Weather Diaries, and mixed by Alan Moulder and Caesar Edmunds. “‘Future Love’ is a song about the beginning of a relationship, when everything feels possible,” Ride’s Andy Bell said in a statement (via Stereogum). This Is Not A Safe Place is out 8/16 on Witchita Records. Check out its tracklist and listen to “Future Love” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “R.I.D.E.”

02 “Future Love”

03 “Repetition”

04 “Kill Switch”

05 “Clouds Of Saint Marie”

06 “Eternal Recurrence”

07 “15 Minutes”

08 “Jump Jet”

09 “Dial Up”

10 “End Game”

11 “Shadows Behind The Sun”

12 “In This Room”