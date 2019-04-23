Flying Lotus has released two new singles today from his upcoming album Flamagra. The first track is a busy, electro-jazz record called “Spontaneous,” which features Little Dragon on vocal duty, while the second is a slightly more oddball but soulful “Takashi,” named after the artist Takashi Yudo.

Flying Lotus recently announced the forthcoming Flamagra, his first album in five years following his sprawling, ambitious fifth LP You’re Dead. Flamagra is out May 24 via his longtime label Warp, and features a number of guest appearances, including frequent collaborator Thundercat, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Solange, Shabazz Palaces, and others. He recently released the album’s first single, the eerie spoken word track “Fire Is Coming,” featuring David Lynch. Listen to “Spontaneous” and “Takashi” and check out the Flamagra tracklist below.

Flying Lotus Flamagra

1. Heroes

2. Post Requisite

3. Heroes In A Half Shell

4. More feat. Anderson .Paak

5. Capillaries

6. Burning Down The House feat. George Clinton

7. Spontaneous feat. Little Dragon

8. Takashi

9. Pilgrim Side Eye

10. All Spies

11. Yellow Belly feat. Tierra Whack

12. Black Balloons Reprise feat. Denzel Curry

13. Fire Is Coming feat. David Lynch

14. Inside Your Home

15. Actually Virtual feat. Shabazz Palaces

16. Andromeda

17. Remind U

18. Say Something

19. Debbie Is Depressed

20. Find Your Own Way Home

21. The Climb feat. Thundercat

22. Pygmy

23. 9 Carrots feat. Toro y Moi

24. FF4

25. Land Of Honey feat. Solange

26. Thank U Malcolm

27. Hot Oct.