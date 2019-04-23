New Music \
Flying Lotus Releases 2 New Songs: “Takashi” and “Spontaneous”
Flying Lotus has released two new singles today from his upcoming album Flamagra. The first track is a busy, electro-jazz record called “Spontaneous,” which features Little Dragon on vocal duty, while the second is a slightly more oddball but soulful “Takashi,” named after the artist Takashi Yudo.
Flying Lotus recently announced the forthcoming Flamagra, his first album in five years following his sprawling, ambitious fifth LP You’re Dead. Flamagra is out May 24 via his longtime label Warp, and features a number of guest appearances, including frequent collaborator Thundercat, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Solange, Shabazz Palaces, and others. He recently released the album’s first single, the eerie spoken word track “Fire Is Coming,” featuring David Lynch. Listen to “Spontaneous” and “Takashi” and check out the Flamagra tracklist below.
Flying Lotus Flamagra
1. Heroes
2. Post Requisite
3. Heroes In A Half Shell
4. More feat. Anderson .Paak
5. Capillaries
6. Burning Down The House feat. George Clinton
7. Spontaneous feat. Little Dragon
8. Takashi
9. Pilgrim Side Eye
10. All Spies
11. Yellow Belly feat. Tierra Whack
12. Black Balloons Reprise feat. Denzel Curry
13. Fire Is Coming feat. David Lynch
14. Inside Your Home
15. Actually Virtual feat. Shabazz Palaces
16. Andromeda
17. Remind U
18. Say Something
19. Debbie Is Depressed
20. Find Your Own Way Home
21. The Climb feat. Thundercat
22. Pygmy
23. 9 Carrots feat. Toro y Moi
24. FF4
25. Land Of Honey feat. Solange
26. Thank U Malcolm
27. Hot Oct.