Dirty Projectors and Deerhunter Announce North American Tour

Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors will co-headline a North American tour later this year. The tour is set to kick off after Dirty Projectors’ solo tour, which wraps in June. The two bands will play a set of West Coast shows in July before heading east in September, playing venues like Philly’s The Fillmore and New York’s Webster Hall. Dirty Projectors’ most recent album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose. Earlier this year, Deerhunter released their eighth studio album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? Find the full list of dates for Dirty Projectors and Deerhunter’s joint tour below.

Dirty Projectors and Deerhunter Tour:

07-17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

07-18 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

07-19 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

07-20 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

09-04 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

09-08 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

09-10 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09-13 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club