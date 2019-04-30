News \
Dirty Projectors and Deerhunter Announce North American Tour
Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors will co-headline a North American tour later this year. The tour is set to kick off after Dirty Projectors’ solo tour, which wraps in June. The two bands will play a set of West Coast shows in July before heading east in September, playing venues like Philly’s The Fillmore and New York’s Webster Hall. Dirty Projectors’ most recent album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose. Earlier this year, Deerhunter released their eighth studio album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? Find the full list of dates for Dirty Projectors and Deerhunter’s joint tour below.
Dirty Projectors and Deerhunter Tour:
07-17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
07-18 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
07-19 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
07-20 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
09-04 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
09-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
09-08 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
09-10 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09-13 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club