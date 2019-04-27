Chris Brown Responds to Chvrches: “These Are the Type of People I Wish Walked In Front of a Speeding Bus”

On Thursday, Chvrches called out past collaborator Marshmello for his decision to work with Tyga and Chris Brown on their recent single “Light It Up.” In a brief post on Instagram, the Scottish synth trio said that they were “really upset, confused, and disappointed” by the producer, and that while they “like and respect Mello as a person,” they are unable to “stand behind” him and his decision to work with these artists. Now, Chris Brown has responded to Chvrches’ statement, as Pitchfork points out.

“BUNCH OF LOSERS. these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patience, Keep groveling over your own insecurities and hatred,” he wrote on Instagram. “IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 (REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS.”

The band has not yet responded to the statement. In a separate post on vocalist Lauren Mayberry’s Instagram, she screenshotted direct messages she has received since making the public statement. “Angry men on the internet can call me all the names they want,” she wrote. “I still think domestic abuse is wrong. Peace out, internet. Tomorrow is a brand new day.”

Spin has reached out to representatives for Chvrches, Marshmello, and Chris Brown, and will update this post if we hear back. See statements from Brown and Mayberry below.