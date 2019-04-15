Blood Orange’s set at Coachella on Sunday began with an unexpected cover. Dev Hynes performed Neil Young’s 1972’s Harvest standard “Heart of Gold” on acoustic guitar, with backing vocals from frequent collaborator Ian Isaiah. The straightforward rendition of the song kicked off a set which also featured Lil Yachty and singer Tei Chi, performing the Negro Swan track “Hope.” (The recorded version of the track features Diddy, who later showed up to perform with Ariana Grande. Schedule too packed to show up for Dev, Puff?)

Blood Orange’s set included tracks from all his studio albums, including a rendition of his indelible Cupid Deluxe single “You’re Not Good Enough.” Hynes’ last album, Negro Swan, was released last year. Watch the Neil Young cover, Hynes’ performance with Yachty and Tei Shi, and assorted other highlights from Hynes’ set below.

Pas de meilleur moyen de commencer la semaine qu’avec Blood Orange qui reprend Heart of Gold à Coachella pic.twitter.com/9ap1UoKTpY — Gabriel Piozza (@gabrielpiozza) April 15, 2019