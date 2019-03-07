News \

There Is Only One Takeaway From T.I.’s Instagram Post About Michael Jackson

On Tuesday, British troll Piers Morgan shared on Good Morning Britain several clips from an extended 1999 interview he conducted with Michael Jackson, in which Jackson says he “would slit his wrists” before he ever hurt a child. Last night, amid new conversations about Jackson’s alleged history of sexually abusing children prompted by HBO’s heartbreaking documentary Leaving Neverland, Atlanta rap legend T.I. posted a portion of the television segment on his Instagram and added some thoughts in the caption. We’d like to draw attention to exactly one part of T.I.’s post, which is when he writes “Pierce Morgan a real one for this.” You can ignore the rest, thanks.

 

