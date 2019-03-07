News \
There Is Only One Takeaway From T.I.’s Instagram Post About Michael Jackson
On Tuesday, British troll Piers Morgan shared on Good Morning Britain several clips from an extended 1999 interview he conducted with Michael Jackson, in which Jackson says he “would slit his wrists” before he ever hurt a child. Last night, amid new conversations about Jackson’s alleged history of sexually abusing children prompted by HBO’s heartbreaking documentary Leaving Neverland, Atlanta rap legend T.I. posted a portion of the television segment on his Instagram and added some thoughts in the caption. We’d like to draw attention to exactly one part of T.I.’s post, which is when he writes “Pierce Morgan a real one for this.” You can ignore the rest, thanks.
Pierce Morgan a real one for this. Let this man speak for himself to defend his legacy. Don’t just listen to one side and expect to find truth. Oh that’s right…Dead men can’t speak. So what was the point again? Destroy another strong black historical LEGEND?!?! It’s several examples of pedophilia in American History… if y’all pulling up all our old shit… we gotta examine ELVIS PRESLEY, HUGH HEPHNER,and a whole slew of others guilty of the same if not more!!! BUT WHY US all the time? There’s an agenda to destroy OUR CULTURE. #KingsThoughts