The Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Due to Mick Jagger’s Health

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’re postponing an upcoming run of North American tour dates due to Mick Jagger’s health. The tour was originally scheduled to begin on April 20 in Miami Gardens, FL, but Jagger now says that he’s been told by medical professionals that he can’t perform due to his health, as Sky News and TMZ report.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour, but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” he wrote on Twitter. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The statement also notes that fans should hold onto their existing tickets, which they claim will be valid for rescheduled dates. No specifics about Jagger’s health were made available. In a statement shared with Sky News and TMZ, the band said that “Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment.”