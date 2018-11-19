The Rolling Stones Announce 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones have announced a 2019 U.S. stadium tour dubbed No Filter. It will be the band’s first stateside tour since 2015. They’re scheduled to play 13 shows beginning April 20 in Miami and concluding June 21 at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Tickets go on sale for the general public on November 30.

The Stones last performed in the U.S. in 2016, when they headlined the Desert Trip festival and played two arena shows in Las Vegas. The band spent this year and last touring Europe. Their latest album Blue & Lonesome, a collection of blues covers, was released in 2016. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Charlie Watts, are 75, 74, and 77, respectively.

Tickets will be available for purchase here. You can view the full tour schedule below.

Rolling Stones No Filter Tour

April 20th – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

April 24th – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

April 28th – Houston, [email protected] NRG Stadium

May 7th – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 11th – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

May 18th – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 22nd – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 26th – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31st – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

June 4th – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 8th – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 21st – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field