Listen to the Us Remix of Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It”

The soundtrack for Jordan Peele’s new horror film Us will be released this Friday, March 15, Universal announced today. The company also shared the soundtrack’s tracklist featuring 32 new pieces of music from composer Michael Abels. Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer song “I Like That,” Minnie Riperton’s “Les Fleur,” and Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It,” featured in the trailer, are included on the tracklist, too.

Those still haunted by that trailer will recall that it also features a remix of Luniz’s 1995 hit that flips the weed anthem into a suitably unsettling instrumental bearing orchestral stabs and drones. The full flip, dubbed the “Tethered Mix,” named after the word used in Us to describe the doppelgängers stalking Lupita Nyong’o’s character’s family, is now available to stream. It’s just as chilling divorced from images of Nyong’o soaked in blood.

Us hits theaters across the U.S. on March 22. Listen to Abels’ “I Got 5 On It [Tethered Mix]” and view the soundtrack’s tracklist below.

Us Soundtrack Tracklist

01 Michael Abels: “Anthem”

02 Janelle Monáe: “I Like That”

03 Michael Abels: “Outernet”

04 Michael Abels: “Spider”

05 Michael Abels: “Ballet Memory”

06 Luniz: “I Got 5 on It” [ft. Michael Marshall]

07 Michael Abels: “Beach Walk”

08 Michael Abels: “First Man Standing”

09 Michael Abels: “Back to the House”

10 Michael Abels: “Keep You Safe”

11 Michael Abels: “Don’t Feel Like Myself”

12 Michael Abels: “She Tried to Kill Me”

13 Michael Abels: “Boogieman’s Family”

14 Michael Abels: “Home Invasion”

15 Michael Abels: “Once Upon a Time”

16 Michael Abels: “Run”

17 Michael Abels: “Into the Water”

18 Michael Abels: “Spark in the Closet”

19 Michael Abels: “Escape to the Boast”

20 Michael Abels: “Femme Fatale”

21 Michael Abels: “Silent Scream”

22 Michael Abels: “News Report”

23 Michael Abels: “Zora Drives”

24 Michael Abels: “Death of Umbrae”

25 Michael Abels: “Somber Ride”

26 Michael Abels: “Immolation”

27 Michael Abels: “Down the Rabbit Hole”

28 Michael Abels: “Performance Art”

29 Michael Abels: “Human”

30 Michael Abels: “Battle Plan”

31 Michael Abels: “Pas de Deux”

32 Michael Abels: “They Can’t Hurt You”

33 Michael Abels: “Finale”

34 Minnie Riperton: “Les Fleur”

35 Luniz: “I Got 5 on It (Tethered Mix From US)” [ft. Michael Marshall] (Bonus Track)