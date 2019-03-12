Built to Spill have announced a massive 80-date tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Keep It Like a Secret, the band’s classic fourth album. The North American tour kicks off this June in Missoula, Montana and concludes November 23 in Sonoma, California.

The Boise rockers played 1999’s Keep It Like a Secret in its entirety at Riot Fest in 2017 and co-headlined a tour with Afghan Whigs in 2018. Built to Spill’s last proper album was 2015’s Untethered Moon.

Tickets will go sale later this week. Tour dates are listed below.

06/22 – Missoula MT

06/23 – Bozeman, MT

06/25 – Fargo, ND

06/26 – Minneapolis, MN

06/27 – Omaha, NE

06/29 – Kalamazoo, MI

06/30 – Detroit, MI

07/01 – Columbus, OH

07/02 – Louisville, KY

07/03 – Cincinnati, OH

07/05 – Chicago, IL

07/06 – Chicago, IL

07/07 – Indianapolis, IN

07/08 – St. Louis, MO

07/09 – Memphis, TN

07/10 – Nashville, TN

07/11 – Asheville, NC

07/12 – Atlanta, GA

07/13 – Atlanta, GA

07/14 – Birmingham, AL

07/16 – Pensacola, FL

07/17 – New Orleans, LA

07/18 – Houston, TX

07/19 – Austin, TX

07/20 – San Antonio, TX

07/21 – Dallas, TX

07/22 – Oklahoma City, OK

07/23 – Kansas City, MO

07/25 – Denver, CO

07/26 – Bellvue, CO

07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT

09/12 – Sayreville, NJ

09/13 – Philadephia, PA

09/14 – Philadephia, PA

09/15 – Albany, NY

09/16 – Ithaca, NY

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA

09/18 – Cleveland, OH

09/19 – Buffalo, NY

09/20 – Toronto, ON

09/21 – Montreal, QC

09/23 – Portland, ME

09/24 – Holyoke, MA

09/25 – Cambridge, MA

09/26 – Cambridge, MA

09/27 – Cambridge, MA

09/28 – New Haven, CT

09/30 – New York, NY

10/01 – New York, NY

10/02 – New York, NY

10/04 – Washington, DC

10/05 – Norfolk, VA

10/06 – Carrboro, NC

10/08 – Charlotte, NC

10/09 – Jacksonville, FL

10/10 – Orlando, FL

10/11 – Tampa, FL

10/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10/25 – Seattle, WA

10/26 – Seattle, WA

10/27 – Vancouver, BC

10/29 – Bellingham, WA

10/30 – Portland, OR

10/31 – Portland, OR

11/01 – Portland, OR

11/02 – Portland, OR

11/05 – San Francisco, CA

11/06 – San Francisco, CA

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA

11/10 – Santa Ana, CA

11/12 – San Diego, CA

11/13 – San Diego, CA

11/14 – San Diego, CA

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ

11/17 – Pioneertown, CA

11/19 – Santa Barbara, CA

11/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA

11/21 – Santa Cruz, CA

11/22 – Sacramento, CA

11/23 – Sonoma, CA

