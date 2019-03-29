Billie Eilish’s debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out now via Darkroom/Interscope. The new album marks a new peak in the 17-year-old pop star’s meteoric rise from obscurity; after signing to Darkroom in 2016 and putting out her first EP Don’t Smile At Me in 2017, Eilish’s popularity has continued to grow exponentially. Said Dave Grohl of Eilish’s rise: “When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I’m like…shit man….rock n roll is not even close to being dead…”

Don’t Smile At Me’s lead single “Ocean Eyes,” a version of which originated in 2013 as a random SoundCloud upload, was an essential component of Eilish’s success. Singles for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? have included “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “When the Party’s Over,” “Bury a Friend,” and “Wish You Were Gay.” All but “Wish You Were Gay” have received accompanying music videos. In February, Eilish contributed to a compilation of music inspired by Alfonso Cuarón’s film Roma, with her song “When I Was Older.” Eilish is set to embark on the When We Fall Asleep World Tour in late April. Stream Billie Eilish’s new album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? below.