Tinashe Parts Ways With RCA

Tinashe has parted ways with RCA Records, Billboard can confirm.

Her manager Mike Nazzaro told Rolling Stone that she wasn’t dropped from the label and that the decision to part ways was hers.

“We initiated for her to be released,” he said. “It was a positive split for her. It’s giving her back creative control.”

Nazzaro also added that it has been “a respectful separation on both sides,” saying, “Her relationship with RCA was a long-term relationship, but they needed space. It was time to part ways.”

Tinashe told Billboard last year that she didn’t feel like her music fit in clearly with the label’s pop or urban departments, saying, “It probably got lost in the sauce a little bit. For people with maybe a little bit more clear direction, like Khalid or SZA who just got signed to the label, they’re like, ‘This makes sense, this is our urban department, we get this.’”

