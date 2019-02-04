Hear Sharon Van Etten Cover James Cleveland Moore’s “Never Grow Old”

Sharon Van Etten has released a cover of James Cleveland Moore’s gospel staple “Where We’ll Never Grow Old.” The track finds Van Etten back behind an acoustic guitar, which she largely ditched on her new album Remind Me Tomorrow, serving an aching rendition that renders the praise song as something not quite hopeful.

Van Etten recorded the cover for the documentary The Gospel of Eureka, a film about the small town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, home to a thriving queer community and drag scene deep in the Bible Belt, which became the state’s first city to issue same-sex marriage licenses in 2014. Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher co-directed the doc and Justin Vivian Bond narrates.

The Gospel of Eureka hits New York’s Quad Cinema for one week starting Thursday. Tickets are available here. Van Etten launches a tour of North America and Europe behind her latest LP on Wednesday that wraps in April. Listen to her take on “Never Grow Old” below.