Sharon Van Etten has announced a tour to support her new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, which is due out early next year. The singer-songwriter hits the road in February 2019 playing North America, U.K., and Europe. Fred Armisen joins her as the special guest for her New York show on February 9.

Although Van Etten’s new album, her first since 2014’s Are We There, doesn’t drop until January 18, she released the first single, “The Comeback Kid,” earlier this month. Spin described it as “an uncharacteristic new direction for the singer-songwriter on the album, framed by a heavy-duty backbeat and synth textures as opposed to the acoustic backdrops of her formative work.” Last month, Van Etten appeared on Marissa Nadler’s haunting track “I Can’t Listen To Gene Clark Anymore.”

Tour dates for the Remind Me Tomorrow tour are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 19 and can be purchased here.

Wed. Feb. 6 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Thu. Feb. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

Fri. Feb. 8 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

Sat. Feb. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre $ #

Mon. Feb. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

Wed. Feb. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Sat. Feb. 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

Mon. Feb. 18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

Tue. Feb 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall #

Thu. Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom #

Fri. Feb 22 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial #

Sat. Feb 23 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre #

Tue. Feb. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

Thu. Feb 28 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #

Fri. March 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

Thu. March 21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

Fri. March 22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. March 23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Sun. March 24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

Tue. March 26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Wed. March 27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. March 29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Sat. March 30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

Mon. April 1 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Tue. April 2 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

Wed. April 3 – Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. April 5 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

Sat. April 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

Sun. April 7 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)

Tue. April 9 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Wed. April 10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Thu. April 11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen

# = with Nilüfer Yanya

$ = with Fred Armisen