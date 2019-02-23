Real Estate seem like the kind of band who know the Earth is round. From their 2014 album literally titled Atlas to tracks like “Three Blocks,” “Same Sun,” and “Horizon,” the New Jersey five-piece have long embraced metaphors of the spatial variety, soundtracking those perfect summer days spent biking to the beach, or looking up at those endlessly-distant, yet totally-proven-to-exist things called stars spread out against the rippling midnight sky. In a strange turn of events, the band’s song “Horizon” was recently featured in a Flat Earth documentary called Behind the Curve, which they now say they did not approved the music for.

Filmmaker Daniel J. Clark premiered the documentary at last year’s DOC NYC film festival, and the documentary has since found its way onto Netflix, prompting one fan on Twitter to ask Real Estate if they had any thoughts about the film’s use of their song “Horizon.” “Found out about our song being in it last night from a friend,” the band responded on Twitter. “…And while I do think it’s a pretty funny decontextualization to use our song Horizon in a doc about flat earth’s, no one in the band approved it.”

The song was allegedly licensed for use in the film by Domino Publishing, the label and publishing house behind the band’s 2014 album Atlas from which the song is taken. For Netflix subscribers and Flat-Earth enthusiasts, the song itself appears around the 45:30 mark in the film. Find the band’s Twitter exchange below and revisit our 2014 interview with the band in the buildup to their album Atlas.