Pearl Jam Are the 2019 Record Store Day Ambassadors

This year’s Record Store Day ambassadors are Pearl Jam, which means that they’ll be doing some promo in the months leading up to this year’s event, which takes place on 4/13. Past ambassadors for RSD have included Run The Jewels, St. Vincent, Metallica, and Dave Grohl.

The band’s Mike McCready has a statement to go along with the announcement:

Pearl Jam is honored to be Record Store Day’s Ambassador for 2019. Independent record stores are hugely important to me, and have been ever since I was 12 years-old. Before I even really knew what they were — there was a certain feeling of ‘this is a dream come true,’ and it’s a wonderland and there’s so much to learn in here… and it’s still that way. Support every independent record store that you can. They’re really a good part of society. Know if you love music, this is the place to find it. And it helps people who work here and that’s important, too. And it kind of takes an effort, you have to look for something that you want; you have to talk to people. I had to talk to people to figure out which Aerosmith record to get first or anything back in the day. It’s a place to learn. It’s a place to have fun. And it’s a place to discover new music. Come out on Record Store Day, but also make it Record Store Year.

There’s also a video chronicling Pearl Jam’s attachment to record stores, which you can check out below.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.