Drake’s So Far Gone Mixtape Is Coming to Streaming Platforms
If you’re alive and have been paying attention, you’re well aware that we’ve been living in the decade of Drake. It’s been 10 years since Drake released his breakthrough mixtape So Far Gone, and the ensuing years has seen him become both the most irritating and impressive rap artist of his generation. To celebrate the occasion, Drake took to Instagram to announce the release of the complete version of So Far Gone to all streaming platforms for the first time this Thursday, February 14. Currently, you can only listen to a much more condensed version of the record online.
Drake thanked a number of people in the Instagram announcement, including Kanye West, who he is currently embroiled in a seemingly never-ending beef over, among other things, Drake’s need to clear the Kanye-sampling “Say What’s Real” for So Far Gone’s arrival to streaming. “Even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career,” he wrote in the caption. Drake also thanked Lil Wayne for giving him “the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me,” and LeBron James, whose early co-sign “made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone.” Read the full announcement below.
@futuretheprince a decade ago you were Dj’ing all ages parties…@ovo40 a decade ago you were scared to share your beats…@oliverelkhatib a decade ago you worked at a clothing store selling someone else’s product…@boi1da a decade ago you were in a basement with pink insulation walls figuring out fruity loops…@ovoniko a decade ago we were handing out flyers promoting club nights…@realbriamyles a decade ago you were working the makeup counter at Beverly Centre…@nebzilla a decade ago your moms house was my safe place and we really ran through the 6 everyday together…@bunb a decade ago you were a legend and you will remain that forever…@benballer a decade ago you promoted me as if you were getting a cut of my career…@treysongz a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a co-sign…@omarion a decade ago you came to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and laid a verse for an unknown artist from Canada…@darkiemade a decade ago you emailed me the cover art for something that would change my life forever…[email protected] a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone…@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career…Portia I don’t know your IG but a decade ago you told me to rap over June 27th and bonded me and Houston Texas forever…@jas.prince a decade ago you took a chance on MySpace and introduced me to Wayne…@liltunechi a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me…I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption…So Far Gone streaming everywhere for the first time ever Thursday. 🙏🏽