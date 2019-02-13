If you’re alive and have been paying attention, you’re well aware that we’ve been living in the decade of Drake. It’s been 10 years since Drake released his breakthrough mixtape So Far Gone, and the ensuing years has seen him become both the most irritating and impressive rap artist of his generation. To celebrate the occasion, Drake took to Instagram to announce the release of the complete version of So Far Gone to all streaming platforms for the first time this Thursday, February 14. Currently, you can only listen to a much more condensed version of the record online.

Drake thanked a number of people in the Instagram announcement, including Kanye West, who he is currently embroiled in a seemingly never-ending beef over, among other things, Drake’s need to clear the Kanye-sampling “Say What’s Real” for So Far Gone’s arrival to streaming. “Even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career,” he wrote in the caption. Drake also thanked Lil Wayne for giving him “the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me,” and LeBron James, whose early co-sign “made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone.” Read the full announcement below.