Kanye West was very mad online at Drake this afternoon. In a series of tweets, West complained about several perceived transgressions by the Toronto rapper, including purported diss verses, ignoring his requests to hang out, texting his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, and in what would seem to be a slightly more serious accusation, hiring people to attack his colleague Pusha T. For one or all of these things, West demanded an apology from Drake that he claimed was overdue.

The tweets were apparently inspired by a recent request from Drake’s camp to approve the sampling of Kanye’s song “Say You Will,” over which Drake rapped on his early mixtape song “Say What’s Real,” which is currently not available on Apple Music or Spotify. West tweeted a screenshot of the texted request three times and wrote, “This proves shit faker than wrestling,” implying a contradiction between Drake’s anti-Kanye antics and his team’s desire to profit off of a decade-old song featuring Kanye’s production. Kanye also tweeted a highlighted passage from the book of 1 Peter that compares the life of a Christian to the death of Jesus.

Some context: Pusha—who exchanged a series of high-profile diss tracks with Drake earlier this year, most infamously “The Story of Adidon,” which revealed Drake was a new father, and claimed he was a bad one—was subject to a sudsy attempted assault at a concert last month in Drake’s hometown Toronto. After the assailants were removed from stage, Pusha suggested they were doing Drake’s bidding, saying, “This n*gga pays some n*ggas to throw beer?” Pusha had previously declared their beef over; Drake later said he recorded but did not release a response to “Adidon” that included “terrible things,” rumored to be about Kanye, whom he explicitly dissed at a Chicago show and needled with subliminal lines on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and French Montana’s “No Stylist.”

After airing his grievances and allowing us to imagine what Drake’s text conversations with Kris Jenner might look like, Kanye revealed that Drake “finally called.” It’s unclear whether Drizzy apologized, but Kanye tweeted that he did not clear that sample. Moments later, Drake posted five “face with tears of joy” emojis on his Instagram story. Their conversation apparently did not last long.

You can read a few of Kanye’s tweets below.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

By the way… not cleared😂 — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Drake called trying to threatened me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Since the pool line he’s been trying to poke at me and fuck with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You [email protected] people with mental health issues — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me. Trav should have never allowed that — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018