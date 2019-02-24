Drake Scores 10th Top 10 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With So Far Gone Mixtape

Drake’s 10-year-old mixtape, So Far Gone, has finally arrived on Billboard’s charts, as the set debuts at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The album enters with 45,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Feb. 21 (7,000 in album sales) in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music.

So Far Gone’s chart debut garners Drake his 10th total and consecutive top 10.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new March 2-dated chart (where So Far Gone debuts at No. 5) will be posted in full on Billboard’s websites on Feb. 26.

The So Far Gone mixtape, which was originally released for free in early 2009, but never commercially issued or distributed to streaming services until Feb. 15 of this year (through Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records), made its commercial and streaming debut to celebrate Gone’s 10th anniversary. So Far Gone was released to digital retailers and streamers. The album’s CD release is due out on March 8.

Of So Far Gone’s total debut-week units, 37,000 were SEA units, which equates to 47.4 million on-demand audio streams for the album’s songs. So Far Gone was the third-most streamed album of the week, trailing Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next(168.6 million) and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN (57.5 million). As previously reported, Thank U also spends a second week on the Billboard 200.

While the full So Far Gone album never previously charted on Billboard’s charts (back in 2009, an album needed to be commercially released in order to chart), a distillation of the set did reach Billboard tallies that year. The So Far Gone EP was released later in 2009 as Drake’s first commercially released album. The seven-song EP combined five tracks from the full-length mixtape (including his first Billboard Hot 100 hit, the No. 2-peaking “Best I Ever Had”), along with two new cuts. The So Far Gone EP debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 dated Oct. 3, 2009.

Of Drake’s 10 top 10s, he has hit No. 1 eight times. Only his two So Far Gone offerings have missed the top slot.

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.