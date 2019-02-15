drake-so-far-gone-10th-anniversary-stream

News \
Stream Drake’s Breakthrough Mixtape So Far Gone in Celebration of Its 10th Anniversary
On February 13, 2009, Drake released his breakthrough mixtape So Far Gone. With singles like “Best I Ever Had” and “Successful,” the tape brought a new degree of attention to the former Degrassi star’s rap career, even if it did technically follow two earlier mixtapes from the vocalist. The tape went on to debut at number six on the Billboard 200 albums chart, cementing the rapper’s status as a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop, all while launching a string of albums that would later establish him as one of the biggest rappers of his generation.
Now 10 years after its original release, the Toronto rapper has made the mixtape available on streaming platforms for the first time. Drake announced the rerelease earlier this week on Instagram, where he thanked a number of people involved with the mixtape including Kanye West, whose 808s and Heartbreak song “Welcome To Heartbreak” is sampled on the So Far Gone track “Say What’s Real.” “Even though you stay wilding on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career,” Drake wrote on Instagram.” He also gave a shoutout to Lil Wayne for giving him “the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me.” Stream the landmark release below.
@futuretheprince a decade ago you were Dj’ing all ages parties…@ovo40 a decade ago you were scared to share your beats…@oliverelkhatib a decade ago you worked at a clothing store selling someone else’s product…@boi1da a decade ago you were in a basement with pink insulation walls figuring out fruity loops…@ovoniko a decade ago we were handing out flyers promoting club nights…@realbriamyles a decade ago you were working the makeup counter at Beverly Centre…@nebzilla a decade ago your moms house was my safe place and we really ran through the 6 everyday together…@bunb a decade ago you were a legend and you will remain that forever…@benballer a decade ago you promoted me as if you were getting a cut of my career…@treysongz a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a co-sign…@omarion a decade ago you came to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and laid a verse for an unknown artist from Canada…@darkiemade a decade ago you emailed me the cover art for something that would change my life forever…[email protected] a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone…@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career…Portia I don’t know your IG but a decade ago you told me to rap over June 27th and bonded me and Houston Texas forever…@jas.prince a decade ago you took a chance on MySpace and introduced me to Wayne…@liltunechi a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me…I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption…So Far Gone streaming everywhere for the first time ever Thursday. 🙏🏽