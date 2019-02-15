drake-so-far-gone-10th-anniversary-stream

On February 13, 2009, Drake released his breakthrough mixtape So Far Gone. With singles like “Best I Ever Had” and “Successful,” the tape brought a new degree of attention to the former Degrassi star’s rap career, even if it did technically follow two earlier mixtapes from the vocalist. The tape went on to debut at number six on the Billboard 200 albums chart, cementing the rapper’s status as a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop, all while launching a string of albums that would later establish him as one of the biggest rappers of his generation.

Now 10 years after its original release, the Toronto rapper has made the mixtape available on streaming platforms for the first time. Drake announced the rerelease earlier this week on Instagram, where he thanked a number of people involved with the mixtape including Kanye West, whose 808s and Heartbreak song “Welcome To Heartbreak” is sampled on the So Far Gone track “Say What’s Real.” “Even though you stay wilding on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career,” Drake wrote on Instagram.” He also gave a shoutout to Lil Wayne for giving him “the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me.” Stream the landmark release below.

View this post on Instagram So Far Gone available at midnight tonight @jackielong A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 14, 2019 at 6:46am PST

So Far Gone: 10th anniversary Available for streaming everywhere Thursday at midnight. pic.twitter.com/OpAHzXZ98l — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) February 13, 2019