Vampire Weekend have announced a North American tour supporting their upcoming album Father of the Bride. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 8 at noon, following a Verified Fan presale beginning on February 5. All U.S. ticket buyers will be sent a CD copy of Father of the Bride (sorry, Canadians!) According to a press release about the tour, the release date for the record is still scheduled for “spring 2018,” however. The FOTB tour features some of the biggest shows the band has played to date, including nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and a show at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, which lead singer Ezra Koenig recently announced on the Jumbotron at a New York Knicks game.

Vampire Weekend released the first music from FOTB last week: the single “Harmony Hall” and “2021.” The band’s last album, Modern Vampires of the City, was released in 2013. See the full list of Vampire Weekend tour dates below.

May 17, 2019 — Gulf Shores, AL — Hangout Music Festival

June 05, 2019 — Toronto, ON — RBC Echo Beach

June 07, 2019 — Indianapolis, IN — Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

June 08, 2019 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Harris Pavilion

June 09, 2019 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

June 11, 2019 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

June 12, 2019 — St. Louis, MO — Fabulous Fox Theatre

June 14, 2019 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 15, 2019 — Cincinnati, OH — PNC Pavilion

June 16, 2019 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 18, 2019 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

June 21, 2019 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22, 2019 — Charlotte, NC — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 23, 2019 — Dover, DE — Firefly Festival

August 16, 2019 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

August 17, 2019 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

August 18, 2019 — Dallas, TX —The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 20, 2019 — Austin, TX — ACL Live

August 21, 2019 — Austin, TX — ACL Live

August 24, 2019 — Miami, FL — James L. Knight Center

August 25, 2019 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 27, 2019 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

August 30, 2019 — Norfolk, VA — Ted Constant Convocation Center

September 03, 2019 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

September 04, 2019 — Philadelphia, PA — Mann Center for the Performing Arts

September 06, 2019 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

September 08, 2019 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

September 25, 2019 — Vancouver, BC — Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

September 27, 2019 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater

September 28, 2019 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Edgefield

October 01, 2019 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 02, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

October 03, 2019 — San Diego, CA — CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October 06, 2019 — Salt Lake City, UT— The Complex

October 08, 2019 — Denver, CO— Red Rocks Amphitheatre