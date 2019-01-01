Trent Reznor Shares “Outside” From Bird Box Soundtrack

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross already have an impressive film scoring resume that includes compositions for the likes of The Social Network and Gone Girl, and now they can add Netflix’s Bird Box to the list.

Reznor took to Twitter today (Jan. 1) to thank fans for their support in 2018 and share “Outside,” a haunting, nearly 13-minute track from the Bird Box soundtrack.

“First, THANK YOU for the support last year,” he wrote. “Between the record and tour it really felt pretty great from my perspective. Nothing is taken for granted and I appreciate you coming along for the ride. Secondly, YES Atticus and I scored Bird Box and the soundtrack is now available.”

Listen to “Outside” and see Reznor’s tweets below.

First, THANK YOU for the support last year. Between the record and tour it really felt pretty great from my perspective. Nothing is taken for granted and I appreciate you coming along for the ride. — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) January 1, 2019

Secondly, YES Atticus and I scored Bird Box and the soundtrack is now available. https://t.co/n3hyEd3lOb

Listen to the track Outside from it right here: https://t.co/K3bfwX54Jd — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) January 1, 2019

This article originally appeared on Billboard.