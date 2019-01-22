Chaz Bear, aka Toro y Moi, has released a surprise new project on Dropbox. Bear teased the project Saturday on Instagram with a photo of a cassette tape labeled “SOUL TRASH V1,” and shared a streaming and download link for the mysterious collection of songs tonight. A representative did not immediately respond to request for more information on the release.

The music itself is a lo-fi mix of various sounds explored by Toro in recent years. Autotuned R&B sketches and twitchy synth pop grooves materialize for short increments of time, a few rap verses pop up, and chopped blues guitar beats appear at random. It plays like a collection of demos, sliced into interludes, presented as a one-track wav-file collage.

The drop comes days after the official release of Toro’s latest album Outer Peace. That project features the singles “Freelance” and “Ordinary Pleasure,” two cuts of gentle pop-funk. Bear is currently touring behind the LP with dates in nine U.S. cities over the next three months. He heads to Europe in May. You can view the full schedule on Toro’s website.

View Bear’s Instagram posts regarding the new release below. Stream and download the project here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs1BDMcA5D1/