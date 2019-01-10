If 1975-76’s Rolling Thunder Revue is not Bob Dylan’s most notorious tour (his early electric stints and his gospel years tour would fit that description), the discombobulated Desire-era stage show represents a truly unique moment in the singer-songwriter’s career. Speculation about the release of an official Rolling Thunder documentary has been percolating for a long time. Now, Netflix has announced that a movie (of sorts) about the tour is on the way, courtesy of director Martin Scorcese. Scorcese previously directed the long-form Dylan documentary No Direction Home, which discussed Dylan’s ascent to fame and his controversial transition to rock ‘n’ roll in the mid-’60s. The director has described the upcoming Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese as “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream.” He also claims that the documentary will feature new, on-camera interviews with Dylan—a rare occurrence indeed.

In 2017, a concert film and documentary about Dylan’s gospel tour was released in conjunction with the Bootleg Series volume Trouble No More 1979–1981. 2018 saw the release of the complete Blood on the Tracks sessions and Luca Guadagnino’s unofficial announcement of a forthcoming feature film based on that album. No release date has been set for Scorcese’s Rolling Thunder Revue project, but it’s likely to come out awithin 2019, Variety reports.